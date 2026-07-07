Citigroup (C) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.65 per share and revenue of $23.4737 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 14, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Citigroup to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Citigroup Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $143.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $245.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $85.48 and a 52-week high of $147.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.17.

Citigroup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Citigroup from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore set a $143.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on C

Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Citigroup to $149 and kept an overweight rating, reinforcing a bullish view ahead of earnings. Benzinga article

JPMorgan raised its price target on Citigroup to $149 and kept an overweight rating, reinforcing a bullish view ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan said big banks may beat prior guidance on investment-banking and trading revenue, and it lifted targets across the sector, supporting Citigroup alongside peers. Yahoo Finance article

JPMorgan said big banks may beat prior guidance on investment-banking and trading revenue, and it lifted targets across the sector, supporting Citigroup alongside peers. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup is also benefiting from a new commodities win: it became a clearing member of London Precious Metals Clearing Limited, expanding its role in gold, silver, platinum and palladium settlement. Business Wire article

Citigroup is also benefiting from a new commodities win: it became a clearing member of London Precious Metals Clearing Limited, expanding its role in gold, silver, platinum and palladium settlement. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup was also highlighted in market wrap articles as outperforming the broader market, but those pieces mainly reflected the stock’s recent momentum rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Yahoo Finance article

Citigroup was also highlighted in market wrap articles as outperforming the broader market, but those pieces mainly reflected the stock’s recent momentum rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The upcoming July 14 earnings report is keeping investors focused on whether Citigroup can validate expectations for higher earnings and revenue growth. Benzinga article

The upcoming July 14 earnings report is keeping investors focused on whether Citigroup can validate expectations for higher earnings and revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: The collapsed sale of Citigroup’s San Antonio campus is a small operational setback, though it appears less material than the bank’s earnings and business-growth headlines. The Real Deal article

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 403 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Further Reading

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