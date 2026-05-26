Citigroup Cuts BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $100.00

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BJ's Wholesale Club from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BJ's Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore restated a "positive" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $105.31.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Down 2.0%

BJ traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.90. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,837,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. BJ's Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $83.90 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $94.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.27.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 2.70%.The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. BJ's Wholesale Club's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BJ's Wholesale Club will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other BJ's Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $186,939.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,346,785.11. This trade represents a 12.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $728,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,882,156.60. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ's Wholesale Club

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 21,167 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,671,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 118,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 18,876 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 344,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,983,000 after buying an additional 41,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,644,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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