Citigroup Cuts Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $8.75

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $9.50 to $8.75 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Citigroup's price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock's current price.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bloomin' Brands from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $9.00 price objective on Bloomin' Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Bloomin' Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bloomin' Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bloomin' Brands from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $8.53.

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Bloomin' Brands Stock Performance

BLMN stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 882,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.21. Bloomin' Brands has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin' Brands had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Bloomin' Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin' Brands will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin' Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Bloomin' Brands by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Bloomin' Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,268 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bloomin' Brands by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,986 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Bloomin' Brands by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 32,265 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc engages in the ownership, operation and franchising of casual dining restaurants worldwide. The company's portfolio includes five full-service restaurant chains: Outback Steakhouse, known for its Australian-inspired steakhouse concept; Carrabba's Italian Grill, offering Italian-American cuisine; Bonefish Grill, specializing in handcrafted seafood dishes; Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, focusing on premium steak and wine experiences; and Aussie Grill by Outback, featuring a streamlined menu of signature items.

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