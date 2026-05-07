Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Price

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Citigroup's price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.13% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $263.91.

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Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PODD traded up $6.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.48. The company's stock had a trading volume of 81,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,567. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. Insulet has a 12 month low of $148.30 and a 12 month high of $354.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.92 and a 200-day moving average of $264.96.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. Research analysts expect that Insulet will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Insulet news, Director Michael R. Minogue bought 2,030 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $246.23 per share, for a total transaction of $499,846.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,839.09. The trade was a 13.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

More Insulet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — EPS $1.42 vs. ~$1.19 consensus and revenue $761.7M (+33.9% Y/Y), driven by strong Omnipod demand. This confirms solid top-line momentum. Insulet Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 results beat expectations — EPS $1.42 vs. ~$1.19 consensus and revenue $761.7M (+33.9% Y/Y), driven by strong Omnipod demand. This confirms solid top-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Company raised its annual revenue growth outlook after the quarter, citing sustained demand for its tubeless insulin pumps — a supportive signal for medium-term sales trajectory. Insulet lifts annual revenue forecast after quarterly beat

Company raised its annual revenue growth outlook after the quarter, citing sustained demand for its tubeless insulin pumps — a supportive signal for medium-term sales trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call commentary was broadly upbeat (Omnipod growth emphasized) and management provided slide materials/transcripts for investors to parse execution details. These materials clarify drivers but don't change the headline beat. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call commentary was broadly upbeat (Omnipod growth emphasized) and management provided slide materials/transcripts for investors to parse execution details. These materials clarify drivers but don't change the headline beat. Negative Sentiment: FY 2026 EPS guidance appears below some Street estimates (company set FY EPS around ~6.21 vs. ~6.33 consensus cited by analysts), which likely disappointed investors despite the revenue upgrade. Earnings and guidance details

FY 2026 EPS guidance appears below some Street estimates (company set FY EPS around ~6.21 vs. ~6.33 consensus cited by analysts), which likely disappointed investors despite the revenue upgrade. Negative Sentiment: BTIG cut its price target from $320 to $260 (still a Buy rating); the PT reduction signals some analyst re‑valuation and may have amplified selling pressure. BTIG price target cut

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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