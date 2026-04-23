Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Masco (NYSE:MAS) Stock Price

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the construction company's stock. Citigroup's price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.35% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Masco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of Masco from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $79.80.

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Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,178,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. Masco has a twelve month low of $58.16 and a twelve month high of $79.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.16. Masco had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 856.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 747 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $53,724.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at $899,719.20. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 9.1% in the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 32.1% in the first quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 36.1% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Masco

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Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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