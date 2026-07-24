Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Stock Price

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $326.00 to $349.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the railroad operator's stock. Citigroup's price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $305.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings cut Union Pacific from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Union Pacific from $304.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $317.45.

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Union Pacific Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.58. 2,119,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,136. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $183.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $210.84 and a 52-week high of $315.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.16. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 40.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,606 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.0% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,528,426 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $351,660,000 after purchasing an additional 105,664 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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