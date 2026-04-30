Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Price

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the technology company's stock. Citigroup's target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.42.

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Varonis Systems Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.30. 2,755,402 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 0.68. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $173.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.52 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. Varonis Systems's revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.010 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 17,800 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $396,762.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 49,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,101,192.87. The trade was a 56.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Bass bought 2,980 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $69,940.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,042,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,426.28. This trade represents a 0.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 25,780 shares of company stock valued at $579,403 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 619,257 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,049,000 after buying an additional 64,636 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,811 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,536 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Varonis Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Varonis Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations and management raised full‑year guidance — Varonis reported $173.1M revenue and $0.06 EPS (vs. consensus revenue and a negative EPS estimate), and issued FY26 guidance above Street estimates (EPS 0.110–0.120; revenue $731–737M). This underpins the optimism driving analyst upgrades. Press Release

Q1 results beat expectations and management raised full‑year guidance — Varonis reported $173.1M revenue and $0.06 EPS (vs. consensus revenue and a negative EPS estimate), and issued FY26 guidance above Street estimates (EPS 0.110–0.120; revenue $731–737M). This underpins the optimism driving analyst upgrades. Positive Sentiment: SaaS transition and product traction — Management says the SaaS transition is largely complete, SaaS ARR (ex conversions) grew ~29% y/y, total SaaS ARR jumped materially, and new offerings (Atlas, Interceptor) are showing early customer wins — all supportive of accelerating topline and better long‑term margins. SA: Potential For Topline Growth To Accelerate

SaaS transition and product traction — Management says the SaaS transition is largely complete, SaaS ARR (ex conversions) grew ~29% y/y, total SaaS ARR jumped materially, and new offerings (Atlas, Interceptor) are showing early customer wins — all supportive of accelerating topline and better long‑term margins. Positive Sentiment: Broad analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms raised ratings/targets after Q1 (JPMorgan, UBS, DA Davidson, RBC, Wedbush, Wells Fargo, Barclays, Needham, Susquehanna, etc.), signaling consensus that the beat + guidance materially improves the story. Benzinga: Analyst Changes

Broad analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms raised ratings/targets after Q1 (JPMorgan, UBS, DA Davidson, RBC, Wedbush, Wells Fargo, Barclays, Needham, Susquehanna, etc.), signaling consensus that the beat + guidance materially improves the story. Neutral Sentiment: Full disclosure and detail now available — The earnings slide deck and call transcript are posted for deeper diligence on conversion assumptions, ARR math and product cadence. Investors should review these to validate the sustainability of the beat. Earnings Call Transcript

Full disclosure and detail now available — The earnings slide deck and call transcript are posted for deeper diligence on conversion assumptions, ARR math and product cadence. Investors should review these to validate the sustainability of the beat. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder litigation inquiry — Kuehn Law announced an investigation into whether Varonis insiders misled investors about the company's ability to convert existing customers to SaaS, alleging potential misstatements on conversion capability and near‑term ARR outlook; this raises execution and legal risk that could pressure the stock. PR Newswire: Kuehn Law Investigation

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company's flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

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