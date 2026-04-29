Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Price

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the transportation company's stock. Citigroup's price objective points to a potential upside of 0.49% from the stock's previous close.

WERN has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised Werner Enterprises from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Werner Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $34.69.

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Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ WERN traded up $2.42 on Wednesday, reaching $36.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $38.46. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $730.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Eric J. Downing sold 1,418 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $49,318.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 55,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,945,801.88. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 289.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 42.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,542 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,614 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, founded in 1956 by Clarence L. “Chris” Werner, is a leading transportation and logistics provider based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company began as a one‐truck operation and has since grown into one of North America's largest carriers, offering an array of services to support diverse supply chains.

Werner's core business activities include full truckload dry van services, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal transport and brokerage solutions. The company also provides value-added services such as warehousing, freight management and fleet maintenance through its network of terminals and service centers.

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