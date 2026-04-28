Citigroup Lowers Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target to $29.00

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's target price suggests a potential upside of 45.04% from the stock's current price.

KVYO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Klaviyo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.38.

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Klaviyo Stock Performance

Klaviyo stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.00. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,962,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,746. Klaviyo has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -166.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 2.57%.The company had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Klaviyo's quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Klaviyo will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 206,827 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $4,128,266.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 15,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $304,274.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 326,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,836.48. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,473,909 shares of company stock valued at $27,200,157 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.24% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Klaviyo by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,831 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,828,000 after purchasing an additional 214,977 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,937,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Klaviyo by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,787,728 shares of the company's stock valued at $354,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company's stock.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

Further Reading

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