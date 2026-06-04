Citigroup Lowers Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $3.25

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price objective points to a potential upside of 15.33% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.05 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $3.83 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.95.

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Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 7.6%

WOOF traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,980,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,795. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.90. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $907.82 million, a PE ratio of 92.90, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.51 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 425.1% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Trending Headlines about Petco Health and Wellness

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Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc NASDAQ: WOOF is a leading U.S. pet specialty retailer focused on delivering products, services and solutions that improve the health and well-being of pets. The company operates a network of retail locations that provide high-quality pet food, supplies and accessories, along with a growing digital platform that supports online ordering, subscription delivery and telehealth consultations for pets.

In addition to its retail offerings, Petco has built a full suite of in-store and virtual services, including grooming, training, dog daycare and veterinary care.

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