Citigroup Lowers Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target to $38.00

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock's previous close.

QGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on Qiagen and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Qiagen from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $49.98.

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Qiagen Trading Down 1.2%

QGEN stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.61. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,091,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,831. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business's 50 day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.95. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $540.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.53 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Qiagen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.540- EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 74.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,873 shares of the company's stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 123.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,350,000 after purchasing an additional 556,387 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 226.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,639,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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About Qiagen

Qiagen NV NYSE: QGEN is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company's solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company's product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library‐preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

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