Citigroup (NYSE:C) Reaches New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $143.72 and last traded at $144.8090, with a volume of 32843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.99.

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Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup shares are benefiting from a bullish follow-through theme as analysts and commentary point to restructuring progress, AI-led initiatives, and buybacks helping keep the stock near 17-year highs. Citigroup Stock at Multi-Year High: Why Investors Should Stay Invested

Citigroup shares are benefiting from a bullish follow-through theme as analysts and commentary point to restructuring progress, AI-led initiatives, and buybacks helping keep the stock near 17-year highs. Positive Sentiment: Citi continues to get credit for its strong Q1 performance, with earnings and revenue both beating expectations, which reinforces the view that the turnaround is still gaining traction. The company reported $3.06 EPS versus $2.63 expected and revenue of $24.63 billion, up 14.1% year over year.

Citi continues to get credit for its strong Q1 performance, with earnings and revenue both beating expectations, which reinforces the view that the turnaround is still gaining traction. The company reported $3.06 EPS versus $2.63 expected and revenue of $24.63 billion, up 14.1% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment is also helped by Citi’s market commentary that its stock can still benefit from ongoing buybacks and operational improvements, which supports the case for more upside if execution remains solid. Citigroup Stock at Multi-Year High: Why Investors Should Stay Invested

Investor sentiment is also helped by Citi’s market commentary that its stock can still benefit from ongoing buybacks and operational improvements, which supports the case for more upside if execution remains solid. Neutral Sentiment: Citi also appeared in a report noting that Citigroup entities exited substantial holder status in Megaport, but this looks like routine portfolio activity rather than a direct signal about Citigroup’s own business outlook.

Citi also appeared in a report noting that Citigroup entities exited substantial holder status in Megaport, but this looks like routine portfolio activity rather than a direct signal about Citigroup’s own business outlook. Negative Sentiment: A Reuters/FT report said a former Citigroup executive is suing the bank, alleging she was fired after raising Trump-related client and risk-management concerns. That creates reputational and legal noise, though it does not appear to outweigh the stronger bullish earnings and turnaround narrative today. Ex-Citi wealth MD alleges firing after flagging Trump-related client concerns, FT reports

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial set a $147.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $137.62.

Read Our Latest Report on C

Citigroup Trading Up 1.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The company had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Citigroup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,527,908.20. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 197.6% during the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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