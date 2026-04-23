Citigroup (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of Citigroup Inc. NYSE: C. In a filing disclosed on April 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Citigroup stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS IRA ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of United Rentals NYSE: URI on 3/25/2026.

on 3/25/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FedEx NYSE: FDX on 3/25/2026.

on 3/25/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International NASDAQ: HON on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of GE Aerospace NYSE: GE on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Amgen NASDAQ: AMGN on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Whirlpool NYSE: WHR on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Boeing NYSE: BA on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of FedEx NYSE: FDX on 3/19/2026.

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Citigroup Stock Down 1.6%

C opened at $129.59 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.78 and a fifty-two week high of $135.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $222.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.19 and a 200-day moving average of $110.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The company had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Citigroup from $134.00 to $131.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Citigroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Trending Headlines about Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,318 shares of company stock valued at $10,764,814. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 595 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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