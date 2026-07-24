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Citigroup Reiterates "Neutral" Rating for GSK (NYSE:GSK)

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
GSK logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Citigroup reaffirmed a “Neutral” rating on GSK, while the broader analyst view remains mixed with an overall consensus of “Hold” and a target price of $53.00.
  • GSK shares were trading around $50.78, below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, with the stock showing a relatively low beta of 0.35 and a market cap of about $102.71 billion.
  • The biggest recent positive catalyst is FDA approval of Jideytro, GSK’s first lung cancer treatment, which supports the company’s oncology strategy and adds validation to its Nuvalent acquisition.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of GSK.

GSK (NYSE:GSK - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of GSK from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised GSK from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. HSBC raised GSK from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41. The company has a market cap of $102.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. GSK has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $61.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in GSK by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in GSK by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting GSK

Here are the key news stories impacting GSK this week:

About GSK

(Get Free Report)

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline plc) is a London-headquartered, multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company formed through the 2000 merger of Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham. The company is dual-listed and operates globally, developing, manufacturing and commercializing prescription medicines, vaccines and specialty treatments. Over its history GSK has evolved through portfolio reshaping and strategic transactions to focus on science-led pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

GSK's core activities include research and development of therapies and vaccines across a range of therapeutic areas, commercial manufacturing, and global marketing.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for GSK (NYSE:GSK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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