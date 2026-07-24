Citigroup Reiterates "Neutral" Rating for GSK (NYSE:GSK)

GSK (NYSE:GSK - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of GSK from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised GSK from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. HSBC raised GSK from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $53.00.

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GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41. The company has a market cap of $102.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. GSK has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $61.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in GSK by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in GSK by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting GSK

Here are the key news stories impacting GSK this week:

About GSK

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline plc) is a London-headquartered, multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company formed through the 2000 merger of Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham. The company is dual-listed and operates globally, developing, manufacturing and commercializing prescription medicines, vaccines and specialty treatments. Over its history GSK has evolved through portfolio reshaping and strategic transactions to focus on science-led pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

GSK's core activities include research and development of therapies and vaccines across a range of therapeutic areas, commercial manufacturing, and global marketing.

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