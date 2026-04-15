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Citigroup Upgrades Infleqtion (NYSE:INFQ) to "Strong-Buy"

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026

Key Points

  • Citigroup upgraded Infleqtion (INFQ) to a Strong-Buy, while BTIG initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $22 price target; MarketBeat reports an average rating of Strong Buy and an average price target of $21.
  • INFQ opened Tuesday at $14.13 (52‑week range $8.52–$27.50) and is a Cayman Islands–incorporated blank check (SPAC) that has not yet selected a business combination target.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Infleqtion.

Infleqtion (NYSE:INFQ - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Infleqtion in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infleqtion currently has an average rating of "Strong Buy" and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Report on INFQ

Infleqtion Stock Performance

NYSE INFQ opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. Infleqtion has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Infleqtion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

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