Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million.

Get CZWI alerts: Sign Up

Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $20.63 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $198.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 611.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,048 shares of the bank's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 858.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the bank's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5,348.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086 shares of the bank's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CZWI. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on CZWI

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia Station, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Citizens Community Savings Bank, offers a range of community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through a network of branch offices in Lorain and Medina counties and surrounding communities, providing personalized financial solutions with a focus on local relationships and customer service.

The bank's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, while its lending portfolio features residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, and small-business financing.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Citizens Community Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Citizens Community Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Citizens Community Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here