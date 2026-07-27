Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

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Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $23.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Citizens Community Bancorp

In other news, Director James D. Moll sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,463 shares in the company, valued at $744,723. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $69,815. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,890 shares of the bank's stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 15,582 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,373 shares of the bank's stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the bank's stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,308 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 115,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CZWI. Weiss Ratings cut Citizens Community Bancorp from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CZWI

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia Station, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Citizens Community Savings Bank, offers a range of community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through a network of branch offices in Lorain and Medina counties and surrounding communities, providing personalized financial solutions with a focus on local relationships and customer service.

The bank's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, while its lending portfolio features residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, and small-business financing.

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