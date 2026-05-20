Citizens Jmp Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citizens Jmp from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.15% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rush Street Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Rush Street Interactive to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.25.

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Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 90.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $370.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 106,500 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $2,658,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Neil Bluhm sold 1,371,150 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $34,223,904.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,365,020 shares of company stock valued at $82,047,010 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 52.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $4,232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,822,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $180,680,000 after purchasing an additional 107,671 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,341,739 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,479,000 after purchasing an additional 149,918 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 825,244 shares of the company's stock worth $16,901,000 after purchasing an additional 82,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $1,680,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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