Citizens Jmp Has Bullish Outlook for D.R. Horton Q3 Earnings

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Citizens Jmp upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for D.R. Horton in a report released on Monday, April 27th. Citizens Jmp analyst A. Hecht now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.86. Citizens Jmp has a "Market Perform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton's current full-year earnings is $10.53 per share. Citizens Jmp also issued estimates for D.R. Horton's Q4 2026 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.50 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DHI. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $168.54.

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D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $154.13 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $114.17 and a 1 year high of $184.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.26 and a 200-day moving average of $150.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 9.51%.The company had revenue of $7.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 353 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,546 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 716 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total value of $43,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,870.35. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. D.R. Horton's payout ratio is 16.87%.

D.R. Horton News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting D.R. Horton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised EPS forecasts for upcoming quarters and FY outyears — Citizens Jmp lifted several quarters and FY2027/FY2026 estimates (e.g., FY2027 to $11.15), Wolfe Research and Keefe Bruyette & Woods raised Q4/FY targets — signaling analysts expect stronger-than-previously-modeled profitability going into late‑2026/2027.

Multiple firms raised EPS forecasts for upcoming quarters and FY outyears — Citizens Jmp lifted several quarters and FY2027/FY2026 estimates (e.g., FY2027 to $11.15), Wolfe Research and Keefe Bruyette & Woods raised Q4/FY targets — signaling analysts expect stronger-than-previously-modeled profitability going into late‑2026/2027. Positive Sentiment: Company-level revenue guidance, while trimmed at the high end, remains above analyst expectations, supporting the view that demand and scale can sustain earnings recovery; this was highlighted in recent coverage calling DHI a top housing stock for 2026. Article Title

Company-level revenue guidance, while trimmed at the high end, remains above analyst expectations, supporting the view that demand and scale can sustain earnings recovery; this was highlighted in recent coverage calling DHI a top housing stock for 2026. Positive Sentiment: Operational expansion: D.R. Horton’s Minnesota division opened a new community (Badger Heights in Rochester), indicating continued land/community development activity and local market growth. Article Title

Operational expansion: D.R. Horton’s Minnesota division opened a new community (Badger Heights in Rochester), indicating continued land/community development activity and local market growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus still places FY earnings near $10.50–10.73 depending on the shop; upgrades are incremental and some firms retain conservative ratings (Market Perform/Reduce), so upside may be measured rather than dramatic.

Analyst consensus still places FY earnings near $10.50–10.73 depending on the shop; upgrades are incremental and some firms retain conservative ratings (Market Perform/Reduce), so upside may be measured rather than dramatic. Negative Sentiment: Citizens Jmp cut its Q1 2027 EPS estimate significantly (from $1.92 to $1.69), which flags near‑term timing risks to the recovery (seasonality, closings, or mix).

Citizens Jmp cut its Q1 2027 EPS estimate significantly (from $1.92 to $1.69), which flags near‑term timing risks to the recovery (seasonality, closings, or mix). Negative Sentiment: Wolfe Research trimmed Q3 2026 and lowered its FY2026 view in prior notes — showing some disagreement across shops on the pace of margin and volume improvement, which could make guidance sensitivity an ongoing volatility driver.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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