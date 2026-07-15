Citizens Jmp Initiates Coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Equities research analysts at Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a "market perform" rating and a $235.00 price target on the transportation company's stock. Citizens Jmp's price target suggests a potential upside of 17.73% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $203.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "market outperform" rating for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $198.62.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $199.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $203.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.05 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,699,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,269 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 83,796 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 35,715 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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