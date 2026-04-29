Citizens Jmp Raises Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $35.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citizens Jmp from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.74% from the stock's current price.

CZR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $33.27.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ CZR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.62. 791,185 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,604,060. The business's 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average is $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.87.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.29). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 110.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 456.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Caesars Entertainment

Here are the key news stories impacting Caesars Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target to $34 and put a "positive" rating on CZR, signaling meaningful upside vs current levels and supporting buyer interest. Read More.

Susquehanna raised its price target to $34 and put a "positive" rating on CZR, signaling meaningful upside vs current levels and supporting buyer interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and business trends: Caesars reported revenue of $2.87B (above the $2.84B consensus) and posted a narrower loss vs. last year, with steady Las Vegas sales and growth in regional and digital channels — factors investors view as constructive for recovery momentum. Read More.

Revenue beat and business trends: Caesars reported revenue of $2.87B (above the $2.84B consensus) and posted a narrower loss vs. last year, with steady Las Vegas sales and growth in regional and digital channels — factors investors view as constructive for recovery momentum. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Stifel trimmed its price target slightly to $35 from $36 but kept a "buy" rating — a modestly mixed signal (lower target but continued bullish stance). Read More. Read More.

Stifel trimmed its price target slightly to $35 from $36 but kept a "buy" rating — a modestly mixed signal (lower target but continued bullish stance). Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company materials and call available: the Q1 earnings presentation and full call transcript are posted (useful for investors wanting detail on segment performance, cost trends and any forward commentary). Read More. Read More.

Company materials and call available: the Q1 earnings presentation and full call transcript are posted (useful for investors wanting detail on segment performance, cost trends and any forward commentary). Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant EPS miss: CZR reported a loss of $0.48/share vs. consensus of a $0.19 loss (a $0.29 miss). Profitability metrics remain negative (net margin and ROE), which keeps near-term earnings expectations pressured and tempers the stock's rally. Read More.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah's by William F.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Caesars Entertainment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caesars Entertainment wasn't on the list.

While Caesars Entertainment currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here