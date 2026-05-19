Citizens Jmp Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market outperform" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citizens Jmp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp's price target indicates a potential upside of 89.23% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNOW. Oppenheimer reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Snowflake from $204.00 to $192.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $285.00 to $220.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $237.00 to $195.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $242.19.

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Snowflake Stock Up 4.6%

Snowflake stock opened at $171.75 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $154.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.48 and a beta of 1.08. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $280.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 11,299 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.25, for a total value of $1,980,149.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,667,561.50. This trade represents a 22.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total value of $372,469.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44,553 shares in the company, valued at $7,750,885.41. This represents a 4.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 384,313 shares of company stock worth $64,308,373. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 135 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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