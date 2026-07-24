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Citizens & Northern Corp (NASDAQ:CZNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Citizens & Northern logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Citizens & Northern Corp declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on August 14 to shareholders of record on August 3. The dividend implies an annualized yield of about 4.6%.
  • The company’s dividend appears to be reasonably covered, with a 56.0% payout ratio and analysts expecting next year’s earnings to support the current annual dividend. Forecasts point to a future payout ratio of about 41.5%.
  • Shares of CZNC rose to $24.35 in Friday trading, near its 52-week high of $25.00. The stock also has a low beta of 0.41, indicating relatively modest volatility.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Citizens & Northern Corp (NASDAQ:CZNC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.

Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Citizens & Northern has a dividend payout ratio of 56.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citizens & Northern to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Citizens & Northern Price Performance

CZNC stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 81,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,650. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $436.35 million, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.41. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.56). Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,059 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,287 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,153 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,343 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 361,412 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 40,323 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,819 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens & Northern

(Get Free Report)

Citizens & Northern Corporation is the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. Chartered in 1888, the company has cultivated deep roots in north central Pennsylvania and selected counties in upstate New York, offering a broad spectrum of banking services tailored to individuals, families and local businesses.

Through its flagship banking subsidiary, Citizens & Northern provides personal deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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