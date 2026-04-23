Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Citizens & Northern Corp (NASDAQ:CZNC - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.32 and traded as high as $23.26. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 38,654 shares changing hands.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

CZNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citizens & Northern from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Citizens & Northern from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Citizens & Northern from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens & Northern currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $415.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 13.75%.The business had revenue of $64.78 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZNC. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Citizens & Northern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,685 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 57,870 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 29,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 30.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation is the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. Chartered in 1888, the company has cultivated deep roots in north central Pennsylvania and selected counties in upstate New York, offering a broad spectrum of banking services tailored to individuals, families and local businesses.

Through its flagship banking subsidiary, Citizens & Northern provides personal deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Citizens & Northern, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Citizens & Northern wasn't on the list.

While Citizens & Northern currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here