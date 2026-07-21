City (CHCO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

City (NASDAQ:CHCO - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect City to post earnings of $2.22 per share and revenue of $80.6450 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.03. City had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $79.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.25 million. On average, analysts expect City to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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City Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $135.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.49. City has a 52 week low of $113.21 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The stock's fifty day moving average is $128.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

City announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. City's payout ratio is 38.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHCO. Hovde Group boosted their target price on City from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of City from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $134.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHCO

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $144,544.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,917. This represents a 9.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,858 shares of City stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $231,135.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $6,031,285.20. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 12,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,853 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in City by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,586 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of City by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of City by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,634 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in City in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in City by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 38,285 shares of the bank's stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company NASDAQ: CHCO is a bank holding company headquartered in Morgantown, West Virginia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, City National Bank, the company offers a full range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations. Its operations emphasize community-oriented banking, combining local decision-making with access to digital banking platforms.

The company's product portfolio includes deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as consumer and commercial lending solutions ranging from personal loans and mortgages to commercial real estate and equipment financing.

Further Reading

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