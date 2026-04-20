City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Diane Strong-Treister Acquires 119 Shares

City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO - Get Free Report) Director Diane Strong-Treister acquired 119 shares of City stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.36 per share, with a total value of $15,036.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,987 shares in the company, valued at $503,797.32. The trade was a 3.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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City Stock Performance

CHCO traded down $1.11 on Monday, hitting $126.12. 84,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,669. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.23 and a 200-day moving average of $122.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.49. City Holding Company has a 12-month low of $111.99 and a 12-month high of $133.59.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $60.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.38 million. City had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that City Holding Company will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

City Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. City's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

City declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback 1,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHCO. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of City in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of City from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, City currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHCO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of City by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 246 shares of the bank's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of City in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of City in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the bank's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company's stock.

About City

City Holding Company NASDAQ: CHCO is a bank holding company headquartered in Morgantown, West Virginia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, City National Bank, the company offers a full range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations. Its operations emphasize community-oriented banking, combining local decision-making with access to digital banking platforms.

The company's product portfolio includes deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as consumer and commercial lending solutions ranging from personal loans and mortgages to commercial real estate and equipment financing.

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