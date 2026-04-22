Civeo (CVEO) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Civeo to post earnings of ($0.61) per share and revenue of $154.6990 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.17 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.20%. On average, analysts expect Civeo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Civeo Stock Performance

Shares of CVEO opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $330.65 million, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90. Civeo has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $31.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 4,000 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $114,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 50,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,458,978.88. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Engine Capital Management, Lp sold 9,169 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $266,176.07. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,900,332.83. This represents a 12.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 430,184 shares of company stock valued at $12,390,768 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Civeo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Civeo in the fourth quarter worth $2,290,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Civeo by 217.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,810 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 88,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Civeo by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,057 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 52,660 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Civeo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 161,911 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVEO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Civeo in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Civeo from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVEO

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation is a leading provider of workforce accommodations and integrated facility management services, primarily serving the oil and gas, mining, and construction sectors. The company specializes in the development, ownership, and operation of remote lodging facilities, commonly known as “man camps,” designed to house workers in geographically challenging environments. Its services include turnkey accommodations, catering, housekeeping, grounds maintenance, and logistical support, tailored to meet the needs of large-scale energy and resource projects.

With a network of lodges and villages across North America and Australia, Civeo caters to clients operating in regions such as Alberta's oil sands, the Bakken shale play, and Australia's Pilbara and Bowen Basin mining districts.

Further Reading

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