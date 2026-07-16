Civista Bancshares (CIVB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Civista Bancshares to post earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

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Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $47.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.64 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 10.70%. On average, analysts expect Civista Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of CIVB opened at $28.22 on Thursday. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Civista Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,832 shares of the bank's stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,603 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 18,183 shares of the bank's stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 306.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the bank's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIVB. Wall Street Zen cut Civista Bancshares from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Civista Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Civista Bancshares presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on CIVB

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Saginaw, Michigan, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Civista Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small- and mid-sized businesses, governmental entities and nonprofit organizations. Core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and industrial loans, consumer and residential real estate mortgages, master-planned construction financing and treasury management solutions.

Beyond traditional banking, Civista Bancshares provides wealth management, trust and investment advisory services under the Civista Wealth Enterprises brand.

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