Clarivate (CLVT) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $589.7290 million for the quarter. Clarivate has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 5.61%.The business had revenue of $585.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Clarivate's revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Clarivate to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clarivate Price Performance

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $2.40 to $2.50 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clarivate from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $2.98.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLVT

Institutional Trading of Clarivate

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clarivate

Clarivate plc is a global information and analytics company that provides insights and workflow solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation. The company delivers proprietary data, analytics, and expertise to support research and development in the life sciences, intellectual property management, academic institutions, government agencies, and corporations. Its core offerings include citation and patent databases, drug pipeline analytics, trademark research tools, regulatory compliance solutions, and market intelligence platforms.

Originally part of Thomson Reuters' Intellectual Property & Science division, Clarivate was established as an independent entity in 2016 following a spin-off transaction.

Further Reading

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