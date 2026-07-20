Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.6333.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $2.90 price objective on shares of Clarus in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clarus from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Clarus in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Clarus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLAR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,335 shares of the company's stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Clarus during the second quarter worth $100,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus by 16.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company's stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Clarus by 344.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 51,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company's stock.

Clarus Price Performance

Clarus stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $131.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.07. Clarus has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Clarus's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.62%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation NASDAQ: CLAR is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of outdoor recreation equipment. The company's portfolio of brands serves enthusiasts across climbing, skiing, trail running, paddling and snow safety, combining purpose-driven innovation with in-house manufacturing capabilities. Clarus focuses on high-performance gear developed to meet the demands of professional athletes and recreational users alike.

The company's flagship brand, Black Diamond Equipment, offers climbing protection, apparel, ski bindings and accessories engineered for backcountry and alpine environments.

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