Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $101.68 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.32. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $502.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company's 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37.

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,419,900.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 54.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,844 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLNE

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp., founded in 1997 and headquartered in Newport Beach, California, is a leading provider of natural gas and renewable natural gas (RNG) fuel for the transportation sector. The company operates a network of more than 500 fueling stations across the United States and Canada, supplying compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG) and RNG derived from organic waste streams. Clean Energy serves a diverse customer base that includes commercial trucking fleets, public transit agencies, refuse haulers and municipal vehicle operators.

In addition to fuel supply, Clean Energy offers turnkey station design, construction and ongoing maintenance services, as well as fueling hardware and project management.

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