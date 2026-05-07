Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Given New $313.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $309.00 to $313.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the business services provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock's previous close.

CLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $317.36.

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Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Clean Harbors stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $286.87. 792,913 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,090. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $201.34 and a 52 week high of $316.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $294.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.48.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.48%.Clean Harbors's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,788 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.31, for a total value of $784,292.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,933 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,112.23. This represents a 14.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,390,961. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,286. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Clean Harbors this week:

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

Further Reading

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