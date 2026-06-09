Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Stock Unloaded Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. NYSE: CLH. In a filing disclosed on June 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Clean Harbors stock on May 1st.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Martin Marietta Materials NYSE: MLM on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group NYSE: EME on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide NASDAQ: CHRW on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/26/2026.

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Clean Harbors Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of CLH stock opened at $278.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.96 and a 200-day moving average of $271.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.34 and a 1-year high of $316.98.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 6.53%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Clean Harbors from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $323.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on Clean Harbors

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Marcy L. Reed sold 836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.94, for a total value of $240,717.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,023.14. This represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $225,803.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,832.21. The trade was a 6.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 7,308 shares of company stock worth $2,133,467 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 22.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,158 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company's stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

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