Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.3654.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cleanspark in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Cleanspark from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Cleanspark in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Cleanspark from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Cleanspark from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th.

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Cleanspark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $12.21 on Thursday. Cleanspark has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 10.54 and a quick ratio of 10.54. The business's fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 3.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleanspark in the third quarter worth $2,900,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 119.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 331,208 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 180,371 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 201.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 89,843 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 496.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 1,732,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,118,000 after buying an additional 1,441,939 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleanspark in the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company's stock.

Cleanspark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc NASDAQ: CLSK is a leading energy software and services company specializing in advanced microgrid controls and distributed energy resource (DER) management. The firm develops proprietary software platforms designed to optimize power flows across on-grid and off-grid installations, integrating renewable generation, battery storage, and traditional generation assets. CleanSpark's technology is used by utilities, commercial and industrial enterprises, and remote facilities seeking to enhance energy resilience, reduce operating costs, and achieve sustainability goals.

In addition to its core software offerings, CleanSpark provides end-to-end engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services.

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