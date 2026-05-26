CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

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Several brokerages recently commented on YOU. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CLEAR Secure

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CLEAR Secure news, insider Jonathan Schlegel sold 4,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $260,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn Haaland sold 11,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $524,876.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $349,870. The trade was a 60.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,900 shares of company stock worth $4,839,474. Insiders own 39.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CLEAR Secure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CLEAR Secure by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,498 shares of the company's stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 101,476 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in CLEAR Secure by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,743 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CLEAR Secure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in CLEAR Secure by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,755 shares of the company's stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in CLEAR Secure by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company's stock.

CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.09. CLEAR Secure has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.49.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.38 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 68.98%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CLEAR Secure will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. CLEAR Secure's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

About CLEAR Secure

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

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