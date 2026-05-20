CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.74 and last traded at $61.3360, with a volume of 533472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.14.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

YOU has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on CLEAR Secure from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 target price on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLEAR Secure

CLEAR Secure Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.64. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.09.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 68.98%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. CLEAR Secure's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Insider Activity

In other CLEAR Secure news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 7,950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $386,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $532,327.20. This trade represents a 42.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Schlegel sold 4,412 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $260,396.24. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,900 shares of company stock worth $4,839,474. Company insiders own 39.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CLEAR Secure

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 329.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CLEAR Secure in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in CLEAR Secure by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 867 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CLEAR Secure by 2,283.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CLEAR Secure by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company's stock.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

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