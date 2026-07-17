Clear Str Upgrades Block (NYSE:XYZ) to "Hold"

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Clear Str to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

XYZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Block from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.64.

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Block Trading Down 0.4%

XYZ opened at $81.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Block has a one year low of $48.21 and a one year high of $84.08.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Block's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Block will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $470,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,838,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,059,951.20. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 43,348 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,467,840.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 557,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,612,320. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,219 shares of company stock worth $27,286,681. 11.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Block by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 39,281 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 18,812 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,651 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Block by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 833,124 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $54,228,000 after acquiring an additional 64,674 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,223,824 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $79,749,000 after acquiring an additional 82,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth about $3,062,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company's stock.

About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

Further Reading

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