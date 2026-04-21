ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Trading Down 5.3% - Should You Sell?

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT - Get Free Report) shares were down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.14 and last traded at $11.16. Approximately 495,754 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 519,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLPT shares. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The firm's 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $334.69 million, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.18.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 122.17% and a negative net margin of 69.08%.The business had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph Burnett sold 2,943 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $45,822.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 214,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,333,786.12. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,497,637 shares of the company's stock worth $32,634,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 156.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,193 shares of the company's stock worth $8,813,000 after buying an additional 452,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,061 shares of the company's stock worth $8,592,000 after buying an additional 145,411 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the first quarter worth about $3,388,000. Finally, FirstWave Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter worth about $4,971,000. Institutional investors own 30.08% of the company's stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of an MRI-guided therapy platform for minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company's flagship ClearPoint® SmartFrame™ system enables surgeons to perform accurate and efficient intracranial interventions by providing real-time magnetic resonance imaging feedback. This technology is designed to improve patient safety and outcomes in treatments ranging from deep brain stimulation electrode placement to laser ablation of epileptic foci and brain tumors.

The ClearPoint System integrates hardware, software and imaging capabilities to guide instruments through the brain with submillimeter precision.

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