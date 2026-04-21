Clearwater Paper (CLW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Clearwater Paper to post earnings of ($1.3233) per share and revenue of $365.15 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $386.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.00 million.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts: Sign Up

Clearwater Paper Stock Up 2.1%

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Paper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 34.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,185 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 608.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,585 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,629 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLW. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $20.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLW

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation is an independent manufacturer of premium tissue and pulp and paperboard products for private-label and commercial customers in North America. The company operates through two core segments: Consumer Products, which produces bathroom tissue, paper towels and other away-from-home tissue products under private-label contracts; and Pulp & Paperboard, which supplies bleached paperboard used in folding cartons, foodservice packaging and specialty paper applications.

The Consumer Products segment services retail grocers, warehouse clubs, online merchants and janitorial distributors, leveraging multiple converting facilities to produce roll and folded tissue items for both household and institutional use.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Clearwater Paper, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clearwater Paper wasn't on the list.

While Clearwater Paper currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here