Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Announces Earnings Results

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.15 million.

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Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.86. 153,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,943. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $238.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $20.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on CLW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,185 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 608.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,585 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,629 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company's stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation is an independent manufacturer of premium tissue and pulp and paperboard products for private-label and commercial customers in North America. The company operates through two core segments: Consumer Products, which produces bathroom tissue, paper towels and other away-from-home tissue products under private-label contracts; and Pulp & Paperboard, which supplies bleached paperboard used in folding cartons, foodservice packaging and specialty paper applications.

The Consumer Products segment services retail grocers, warehouse clubs, online merchants and janitorial distributors, leveraging multiple converting facilities to produce roll and folded tissue items for both household and institutional use.

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