Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Sets New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.60 and last traded at $40.9450, with a volume of 74211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.05.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Clearway Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.12.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.68). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.4602 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Clearway Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.58%.

Institutional Trading of Clearway Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 19,770 shares of the company's stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the company's stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 33,193 shares of the company's stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 28,500 shares of the company's stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 858 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company's stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy Group NYSE: CWEN is a U.S.-based energy company specializing in the ownership, operation and development of clean and conventional power generation assets. The company's portfolio spans utility-scale wind and solar farms, biogas and natural gas-fired thermal facilities, as well as distributed generation projects such as rooftop solar and energy storage. Clearway's generation assets are largely underpinned by long-term power purchase agreements and service contracts with creditworthy counterparties, enabling stable, predictable cash flows.

Originally launched in 2013 as NRG Yield and rebranded to Clearway Energy in 2018 following a strategic sponsorship change, the business has grown into one of the largest independent renewable energy platforms in the United States.

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