Clive Bellows Sells 2,800 Shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS - Get Free Report) insider Clive Bellows sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.02, for a total value of $462,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,656,369.34. The trade was a 9.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Clive Bellows also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 12th, Clive Bellows sold 1,148 shares of Northern Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $166,758.48.

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Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRS traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,939. Northern Trust Corporation has a twelve month low of $91.74 and a twelve month high of $173.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company's 50-day moving average is $146.07 and its 200-day moving average is $140.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Northern Trust's payout ratio is presently 33.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Northern Trust from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northern Trust from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Northern Trust from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $163.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTRS

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company's stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation NASDAQ: NTRS is a global financial services firm headquartered in Chicago that provides asset servicing, asset management and wealth management solutions to institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. The company's core businesses include custody and fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, trust and fiduciary services, private banking, and retirement and defined contribution plan services.

Northern Trust's product and service offerings span custody and fund accounting, portfolio and performance analytics, securities lending, cash management and foreign exchange, as well as discretionary and non-discretionary investment management.

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