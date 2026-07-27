Clorox (CLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Clorox to post earnings of $1.64 per share and revenue of $1.9143 billion for the quarter. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Clorox had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 443.64%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Clorox's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Clorox to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $95.61 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $95.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03. Clorox has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $131.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.82 per share, for a total transaction of $429,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,544,760. The trade was a 38.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 44.9% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 971 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. EFG International AG acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 645 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company's stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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