Clorox (CLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Clorox to post earnings of $1.57 per share and revenue of $1.6721 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). Clorox had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 383.01%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Clorox to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Clorox alerts: Sign Up

Clorox Stock Down 2.8%

Clorox stock opened at $96.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $111.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $96.58 and a fifty-two week high of $143.96.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Clorox's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Clorox from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Clorox from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $117.00 target price on Clorox in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Clorox from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

Key Stories Impacting Clorox

Here are the key news stories impacting Clorox this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,434,277 shares of the company's stock worth $1,039,946,000 after purchasing an additional 282,794 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Clorox by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,880,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $492,085,000 after purchasing an additional 884,751 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Clorox by 33.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,740,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,564,000 after purchasing an additional 439,797 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Clorox by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,539,006 shares of the company's stock valued at $189,759,000 after buying an additional 70,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Clorox by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,476,933 shares of the company's stock valued at $182,106,000 after buying an additional 227,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company's stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Clorox, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clorox wasn't on the list.

While Clorox currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here