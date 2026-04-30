Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.450-5.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.7 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $99.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $139.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Clorox from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Clorox from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $111.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clorox

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.48. 4,609,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03. The company's fifty day moving average price is $108.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.90. Clorox has a 52-week low of $93.39 and a 52-week high of $141.50.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 383.01%. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Clorox's payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,880,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $492,085,000 after acquiring an additional 884,751 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1,129.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 54,100 shares of the company's stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company's stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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