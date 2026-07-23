Cloudflare (NET) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Cloudflare to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $664.6720 million for the quarter. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $639.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business's revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cloudflare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cloudflare Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NET stock opened at $268.86 on Thursday. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $291.00. The company has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1,075.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 277.55 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,383 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total value of $12,953,268.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 133 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $33,117.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,765 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,680,485. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 564,903 shares of company stock worth $127,356,194 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.66% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 55.4% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Benchmark lowered Cloudflare to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $224.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.59.

Read Our Latest Report on NET

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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