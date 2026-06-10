Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $224.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target indicates a potential downside of 2.49% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp lowered Cloudflare from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $242.56.

Get Cloudflare alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on NET

Cloudflare Stock Down 4.8%

NET stock opened at $235.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.01. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $276.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -943.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4,156.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $639.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $620.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $11,001,687.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.98, for a total transaction of $7,506,418.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 47,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,148,001.50. The trade was a 42.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 527,784 shares of company stock worth $111,803,817. Insiders own 10.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $34,626,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,984.7% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 197,710 shares of the company's stock worth $38,979,000 after buying an additional 188,226 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cloudflare by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,639,661 shares of the company's stock worth $323,259,000 after acquiring an additional 336,768 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 27,202 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Cloudflare News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research raised its price target on Cloudflare from $243 to $269 and reiterated a buy rating, implying more upside from current levels. BTIG raises Cloudflare target

BTIG Research raised its price target on Cloudflare from $243 to $269 and reiterated a rating, implying more upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company lifted its target from $250 to $280 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees continued growth potential in Cloudflare’s business. Needham raises Cloudflare target

Needham & Company lifted its target from $250 to $280 and kept a rating, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees continued growth potential in Cloudflare’s business. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with multiple firms maintaining buy/outperform views and recent targets clustering above the current share price. Analyst coverage update

Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with multiple firms maintaining buy/outperform views and recent targets clustering above the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: Cloudflare announced an AI-driven restructuring plan that includes cutting about 1,100 jobs, shifting to an “AI-first” operating model, and proposing a new Class C common stock structure. Investors may view this as a strategic reset that could improve efficiency long term, but it also adds execution uncertainty in the near term. Cloudflare Resets With AI Focus Job Cuts And New Class C Shares

Cloudflare announced an AI-driven restructuring plan that includes cutting about 1,100 jobs, shifting to an “AI-first” operating model, and proposing a new Class C common stock structure. Investors may view this as a strategic reset that could improve efficiency long term, but it also adds execution uncertainty in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary suggests some investors are digesting expectations around Cloudflare’s Investor Day and may be taking profits if the company did not deliver enough fresh upside on AI monetization or margin expansion. Investor Day expectations analysis

Market commentary suggests some investors are digesting expectations around Cloudflare’s Investor Day and may be taking profits if the company did not deliver enough fresh upside on AI monetization or margin expansion. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity remains a concern, with director Katrin Suder selling shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, adding to a broader pattern of insider selling at Cloudflare. Insider sale report

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cloudflare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cloudflare wasn't on the list.

While Cloudflare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here