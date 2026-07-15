Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $284.63 and last traded at $281.7080, with a volume of 3978713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $269.53.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cloudflare to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 price target on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded Cloudflare from a "market outperform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $249.81.

View Our Latest Report on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Stock Up 4.5%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.93 and a 200 day moving average of $208.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,126.83, a P/E/G ratio of 274.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $639.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The company's revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.98, for a total value of $7,506,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 47,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,148,001.50. This represents a 42.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.09, for a total transaction of $13,057,795.98. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 626,185 shares of company stock worth $139,810,855 in the last three months. 10.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $718,316,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,394,484 shares of the company's stock worth $906,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,872 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4,042.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,399,378 shares of the company's stock worth $275,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company's stock worth $450,639,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 697.5% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 927,606 shares of the company's stock valued at $191,402,000 after purchasing an additional 811,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company's stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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