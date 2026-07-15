CME Group (CME) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect CME Group to post earnings of $2.98 per share and revenue of $1.7102 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.25. CME Group had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CME Group to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $243.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 52 week low of $218.31 and a 52 week high of $329.16.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CME. Barclays lowered their target price on CME Group from $316.00 to $270.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CME Group from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CME Group from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded CME Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $266.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $293.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CME

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 5,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total transaction of $1,752,536.39. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,438,860.26. This trade represents a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 325 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.57 per share, for a total transaction of $74,935.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 260,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,050,111.94. This trade represents a 0.12% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 149,081 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,863,000 after buying an additional 21,494 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Blue Sparrow LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,665,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 68,853 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $18,802,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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