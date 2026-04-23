CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Lowered to $353.00 at Morgan Stanley

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $362.00 to $353.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.68% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CME. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CME Group from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $267.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.35.

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CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $283.12. 146,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $101.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.26. CME Group has a twelve month low of $257.17 and a twelve month high of $329.16. The stock's 50-day moving average is $305.19 and its 200-day moving average is $285.92.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.25. CME Group had a net margin of 62.45% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 4,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.65, for a total value of $1,300,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,007 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,117.55. This represents a 8.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $91,770.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,194.10. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 8,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,821 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,895,583 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,802,366,000 after buying an additional 588,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,144,525 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,408,747,000 after acquiring an additional 56,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,523,241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,924,475 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,344,776,000 after acquiring an additional 134,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,812,914 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,300,450,000 after acquiring an additional 130,848 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key CME Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record volumes and revenue — CME reported record average daily contracts (~36.2M, +22% y/y) and roughly $1.9B in revenue, with adjusted operating income and EPS up year-over-year, highlighting strong franchise demand for listed derivatives. PR Newswire: Record Q1 Results

Record volumes and revenue — CME reported record average daily contracts (~36.2M, +22% y/y) and roughly $1.9B in revenue, with adjusted operating income and EPS up year-over-year, highlighting strong franchise demand for listed derivatives. Positive Sentiment: Risk-on/risk-off volatility boosts hedging activity — multiple outlets and the earnings call noted elevated market risk is driving record demand for hedging and speculative flows, supporting higher futures/options volumes going forward. MarketWatch: Rising market risk

Risk-on/risk-off volatility boosts hedging activity — multiple outlets and the earnings call noted elevated market risk is driving record demand for hedging and speculative flows, supporting higher futures/options volumes going forward. Positive Sentiment: Broad-based franchise strength across asset classes — management and transcripts highlight cross-asset volume gains and product mix that sustained margins, reinforcing recurring fee revenue characteristics. TipRanks: Broad-based surge

Broad-based franchise strength across asset classes — management and transcripts highlight cross-asset volume gains and product mix that sustained margins, reinforcing recurring fee revenue characteristics. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials and full call transcripts available — analysts and investors are reviewing the detailed call and transcript for forward commentary and expense/capex outlook. Benzinga: Full transcript

Investor materials and full call transcripts available — analysts and investors are reviewing the detailed call and transcript for forward commentary and expense/capex outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Questions on sustainability — several previews and follow-ups stress that the key risk is whether elevated volume is persistent or cyclical tied to current market volatility. Investing.com: Sustainability test

Questions on sustainability — several previews and follow-ups stress that the key risk is whether elevated volume is persistent or cyclical tied to current market volatility. Negative Sentiment: Mixed beats/misses and guidance nuance triggered selling — headlines emphasize that while some consensus figures were beaten, other estimates came in light (revenue/EPS comparisons vary by source), prompting a pullback in the stock. Yahoo Finance: Sales below estimates

Mixed beats/misses and guidance nuance triggered selling — headlines emphasize that while some consensus figures were beaten, other estimates came in light (revenue/EPS comparisons vary by source), prompting a pullback in the stock. Negative Sentiment: Valuation worries — analysts and commentary (Seeking Alpha, Zacks) note the stock still looks expensive on forward multiples despite the beat on volume, increasing sensitivity to any volume slowdown. Seeking Alpha: Valuation concerns

Valuation worries — analysts and commentary (Seeking Alpha, Zacks) note the stock still looks expensive on forward multiples despite the beat on volume, increasing sensitivity to any volume slowdown. Negative Sentiment: Institutional repositioning — some funds reduced CME exposure in recent filings, a factor that can add selling pressure if investors reweight after the quarter. QuiverQuant: Fund reductions

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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